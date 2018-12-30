Mbeu to stage family show in Murehwa

Arts Correspondent

Versatile musician Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora leads his Mhodzi Tribe band to new grounds tomorrow.

The Pakare Paye groomed band takes its music to Nyamutumbu Village in Murehwa for a family show.

In what would be a first for Mbeu and the villagers, the show has all the ingredients of a thriller.

Mhodzi Tribe manager Eugine Museredza said the show is in line with the band’s mantra of spreading Mbeu’s music to all corners of the country.

“In a way we want to demystify the widely accepted notion that a prophet has no honour in his own home,” said Museredza.

“Our vision is that the Mhodzi Tribe’s music and generally art is accepted in all Zimbabwean communities, be there rural or urban.”

Mbeu, whose latest album Hatikendenge has been well-received by the public, has been on the road to showcase his talents.

He has shared the stage with many renowned musicians among them the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prazay and Winky D among others.

But this is one of the rare occasions that he is his own man in a completely new territory.

“We believe our music breaks all boundaries,” said Museredza.

“We want to touch the hearts of all ages and of all persons across all classes.”

“Our music has everything for everyone and those in the rural areas will certainly resonate,” he said.

Museredza said that the show will be free of charge and all of Murehwa are welcome to attend.

“This is our way of giving back to that one person who believes in our music. We want to celebrate the new year with our family.”

“People that want to appreciate art must come out. Any contribution to this initiative are welcome,” he said.

Traditional groups and upcoming artists will support Mbeu at this show.

“All is set. This event is open for everyone to celebrate life as we start the new year with a bang,” Museredza said.

Like this: Like Loading...