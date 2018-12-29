2018 shuts down as 2019 beckons

Andrew Moyo

While coals from braai stands that were put to use during Christmas celebrations have gone cold, the climax of the festive season has just arrived. New Year’s Eve, the biggest of them all, takes over tomorrow.

It is without a doubt one of the busiest days on the leisure scene, and merrymakers around the country are already salivating at the prospect of the countdown and eventual crossover into 2019.

Fun lovers are spoilt for choice as there are many shutdown events lined up to celebrate the birth of 2019.

Below are a few interesting options for those that love to party.

The Zambezi Vic Falls Carnival

With most of the major shutdown parties taking place in the capital, the resort town of Victoria Falls is hosting the biggest of them all – the Zambezi Vic Falls Carnival.

This jamboree, which already took off yesterday with a Train and Bush Party, is epic in every sense. Today numerous major artistes, including Lady Zamar, Black Motion and Freshlyground, to name a few, will set Vic Falls Primary School ablaze, as they headline the Electric Safari Concert, the main event for the carnival’s second day.

The excitement reaches boiling point tomorrow with the Unity New Year’s Concert, where thousands of merrymakers from around the world converge to make the final countdown into 2019.

It comes as no surprise that Prince Kaybee has been tasked with ushering the crowd into the new calendar year considering the exceptional set he pulled off at the last edition.

Other artistes performing tomorrow include Ammara Brown, Mokoomba, Flying Bantu and BCUC.

Zim Dancehall Shutdown gig

Something special will be happening at City Sports Centre in the capital: the Zim Dancehall 2018 Shutdown gig, which boasts of the strongest artiste line-ups this year, takes centre stage.

Expected to shut it down for the reggae-dancehall faithful are the likes of Dadza D, Soul Jah Love, Enzo Ishall, Bazooka, Freeman, Kinnah, Seh Calaz, Hwindi President, Blot, Natty O and Judgement Yard, among a plethora of other artistes.

Zim dancehall has always been a competitive genre where artistes are constantly fighting for the number one spot, and this gig seems to have all the hallmarks of the year’s finale.

There have been arguments with regards to who is on top of the game at the moment and that might just be put to bed tomorrow, where all the heavyweights, both new and veterans, share the stage.

Those who have attended Zim dancehall gigs at the City Sports Centre can confirm that the atmosphere is always electric.

A different ‘Fill Up HICC’

Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is a musical giant. He proved this when he staged the Big Bira early this year, which attracted thousands of music lovers at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

Tomorrow he attempts the same feat when he takes his act to the Harare International Conference Centre, marking an end to a countrywide tour that began on December 7.

While some of the gigs during the tour did not go very well, the final show is likely to be different, considering that Mapfumo has a strong fan base in the capital.

When it comes to live performances, this is one musician whose stage presence is nothing short of amazing.

With the Hararians tired of the usual faces at the ‘Fill Up HICC’ concerts, this will be a refreshing show, a different vibe for a countdown into the New Year.

2 in 1 at Connect NYE Party

Connect has taken the capital’s nightlife by storm since opening its doors last month.

Tomorrow the nightclub hosts a massive party which will have two separate dance floors catering for differing tastes.

While the lower deck will be pounding hip-hop and dancehall numbers, those who love house and electro music will be dancing the night away in the upper deck.

It will be like having two parties under one roof, real value for money as some would say.

Having hosted many interesting concepts these past few weeks, the club’s management has decided to kiss 2018 goodbye with a bang. This is one party not to miss for those who are not keen on going to live gigs and prefer having a blast in the confines of a club setting.

Eclipse steals the limelight

Eclipse has grown to be one of the most popular nightspots in the CBD and tomorrow they are hosting a New Year’s Eve party. Last year, they successfully held a similar party which attracted more than 2500 people, and this year is set to be even bigger.

Other options

There are several other events that have been organised to usher people into the New Year.

Other leisure spots that will be kicking include Horsebox Bar, Club Sankayi, Pablo’z, Private Lounge, Solomon’s Lifestyle Café and Motswako, just to name a few.

If the club scene is not for you, another option will be attending one of the many all-night prayers that will be taking place across the country.

