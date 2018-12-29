Hope, anxiety for Harare residents

Emmanuel Kafe

FOR Harare residents, 2018 was indeed a mixed bag. A cholera outbreak that claimed more than 50 lives was the major dent to this year, which had its own fair share of positives. With a day remaining before the curtain comes down on 2018, The Sunday Society took time to reflect on the major highlights that took place in the capital city.

Stakeholders, chiefly among them vendors and commuter omnibus operators, voiced their expectations as the nation eases into 2019.

Vendors

During the course of the year, the blitz to rid Harare of illegal vendors was often in the news. A series of running battles between municipal authorities and hawkers culminated in a semblance of normalcy in the central business district (CBD).

A stroll at the heart of the capital is now a bit refreshing.

Vendors, it might seem, are increasingly becoming used to the areas they were designated by the City of Harare.

Despite the inherent discomfort of relocating, vendors are looking forward to a change of fortune in the New Year.

“Things are slowly falling into place. The number of customers that are visiting our stalls has greatly increased. I know for certain that more customers are going to visit us in 2019,” Eustace Mambo, a vendor who sells his wares at the new Seke Road vending site said.

Although the Vendors Association of Zimbabwe (VAZ) expressed satisfaction with the way order was restored to the city, they are still pushing for Government to involve them in decision-making. “Government must recognise informal traders and consult them in issues that affect them directly. As we move into 2019, our hope is that we will be involved in decision-making processes,” said Mr Stan Zvorwadza, the VAZ chairperson.

The mushika-shika menace

As if buoyed by successes scored during the blitz to remove illegal vendors from the CBD, the city embarked on an exercise to clear the capital city’s roads by removing pirate taxis that were clogging most of Harare’s thoroughfares.

The spirited blitz, however, was abortive as it failed to bring the targeted results.

Pirate taxis still freely roam the streets.

Secretary-general of the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators Mr Ngoni Katsvairo said city fathers should change tact to combat the mushika-shika menace.

“There is need for a total change in strategy. We are calling for the implementation of a legal framework that governs the operations of commuter omnibuses. I am hopeful that the New Year will bring with it new ideas,” Mr Katsvairo said.

Mr Katsvairo said Harare City Council should learn from Bulawayo and some South African towns how to effectively run an intra-city commuter omnibus system.

“If you look at Bulawayo, that city is a good example of how mass transport systems must be run. The same applies to South African cities. It is high time Harare implement such systems,” he said.

Discount, 2019 budget

For ratepayers, the most positive news was arguably council’s 50 percent discount. Residents owe the city more than $800 million in unpaid bills.

In addition to providing relief to ratepayers, the discount also led to an increase in payments.

Most notably, Harare City Council (HCC)’s $472 million budget for next year also got the nod from stakeholders.

Cholera

The cholera outbreak brought Harare into the limelight, albeit for the wrong reasons.

With more than 3 000 people getting treatment for the water-borne disease, it was evident that the local authority is struggling with hygiene and sanitation issues.

But the disease outbreak managed to bring the country together.

The private sector, Government and also First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa combined efforts to fight the scourge, which was subsequently contained.

With a vibrant new leadership, Zimbabweans bet that 2019 will be peaceful and prosperous.

