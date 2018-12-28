Chidzambwa, Kamambo look ahead

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambwa is looking forward to repay the faith shown in him by the new ZIFA executive by completing the task of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals.

The veteran football coach had his first meeting with the association’s new president Felton Kamambo during the week and the latter confirmed that the veteran gaffer and his technical team will continue with the fight in the qualifiers, with just one match remaining. Zimbabwe are on top of Group G and they need at least a draw against Congo-Brazzaville in their final pool game at home in March. While the meeting with Kamambo was wholesome given that the upcoming tie will be a sink or swim affair for Zimbabwe, Chidzambwa believes the Warriors need support from all the quarters if they are to achieve their objective.

“We spoke about football and it was a warm meeting. Remember he (Kamambo) has just been elected into office and since then we had not had the opportunity to meet and familiarise with him.

“The consensus was that we needed to work together as a team. Like I said after the Liberia game, this is not about Chidzambwa alone. We all have to pull together in one direction. It’s good our executive is solidly behind us. We can never go wrong if we all work together because united we stand, divided we fall. So we need the whole nation behind the team. The players know what is at the stake and let me repeat this, this is a do-or-die game.

“There is so much pressure and I wouldn’t want to load it on myself now because there is still some three or so months to go,” said Chidzambwa.

Kamambo, who was a board member in the previous executive led by Philip Chiyangwa, assured Chidzambwa and his technical team of continuity, with AFCON qualification top of the agenda.

He also encouraged them to work hard and ensure that the Warriors qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The AFCON finals to be played in June were initially scheduled to be staged in Cameroon before the West African nation was stripped of the rights to host the bi-annual fiesta after failing to meet agreed logistical CAF deadlines. The search for the new hosting nation is underway. “I would like to assure coach Sunday Chidzambwa and the rest of the technical team that I will retain them in their current positions. Their positions are safe. I was elected to develop football for the better.

“I have worked with the coach in the past and I know very well what he is capable of. I am encouraging you and the technical team to work hard and ensure that the Warriors qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals,” said Kamambo.

The Warriors have had a flying start in the campaign, winning 3-0 against Liberia in the opening game at the National Sports Stadium. They went on to collect a vital point away to Congo-Brazzaville before choking group favourites Democratic Republic of Congo in back-to-back meetings.

Zimbabwe upstaged DRC 2-1 on their turf in Kinshasa and then drew 1-1 in the return leg in Harare. Chidzambwa’s men could have sealed their place at the AFCON finals with a win against the DRC at home but twice they missed the chance when they also lost 0-1 to Liberia in the last match.

However, Zimbabwe still hold the aces at the top of Group G with eight points. Liberia, who travel to DRC, are second with seven points. The group is still wide open with DRC, on six points, and Congo-Brazzaville (5) also still in with a good chance if they win their last games.

The meeting with Kamambo also stressed the importance of thorough preparations.

“We would have liked to have the best preparation but the problem now is most of our players are foreign-based and practically we can only have them three to five days before the game.

“It’s difficult to get them earlier than that. But that’s the norm world over, we should do the best in those few days of preparations,” said Chidzambwa.

