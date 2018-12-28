Mother of 2019 New Year’s resolutions

Stephen Mpofu Correspondent

Towards the close of World War 2 in 1945, a song against human political predators became the ally of blacks in then rural Southern Rhodesia — where this communicologist was a young sheep and goat herder — against marauding Nazi soldiers posing a threat to the security of the villagers.

When beer got the better of half of people thrashing small grain or, harvesting other crops, and tribal or other ethnic bickering reared up their ugly heads, some wise and peace-loving villager or villagers raised the alarm by singing:

“Nanka ma German ayeza ngemota,” and others joined in repeating the line three times or saying it in Shona:

“Hawo ma German arikuuya nemota.”

The rest of the people responded by burying their differences to stand united against the forces of Adolf Hitler before the Nazi dictator committed suicide in his bunker on the eastern side of the Berlin Wall, which divided Germany into East and West, rather than be caught alive by the Western Allied forces he was fighting.

Many decades on after the war that saw white and black Rhodesians being forced into joining the Allied forces in Malaya (Malaysia) against the Nazis, this pen’s greatest wish is for the black people of this country to marshal their support behind the zanu-pf Government by also coming up with their own post-modern refrain as the mother of all their 2019 New Year resolutions.

Something that sounds like:

“Hawo ma imperialist Nazis auya nendege.”

“Nanka ma imperialist Nazis abuya nge ndizamtshina.”

In fact, after the long and painful freedom struggle in which many young sons and daughters of the soil died in foreign lands and at home while fighting to liberate the motherland, our own people here should demonstrate an unflinching intrepidity against contemporary imperialism that some blacks are busy laying the ground for implementation by claiming that the Government of President Mnangagwa faces a crisis of democratic legitimacy.

This is in spite of zanu-pf’s two thirds majority victory as well as President Mnangagwa’s conquest of Mr Nelson Chamisa in the July 30 harmonised elections with both the Constitutional Court and international observers giving the nod to the victories.

And anyway, if being imperialist quislings be the yard stick for being democratically right, then to hell with that kind of legitimacy.

That Western agents of imperialism want the zanu-pf Government out of power or weakened in a unity government with political stooges of the West in order for contemporary imperialism to become this nation’s portion.

It should not surprise anyone well-schooled in the machinations of Western imperialist countries that have long tried, but failed dismally to effect regime change as punishment for the ruling party’s land reform programme —under which some farms were repossessed from whites for re-distribution to blacks who needed the land the most — were it to become a reality that the imperialist enemy was busy imperceptibly engineering the economic challenges this country is facing as an attempt to try to get the people to revolt against their Government.

zanu-pf has never been forgiven for its daring act of trying to equalise the possession of land among the inhabitants of this country.

In fact, it should be recalled that at one point one angry Western country decided on a military takeover of this country but was denied base by a neighbouring state from which to stage the invasion.

It must also be remembered that as a staunch supporter of Zimbabweans, Mr Thabo Mbeki, as a leading political figure in his country and in the region at one time told American leaders during a visit to that county to leave Zimbabweans alone to solve their own land issue.

That the iniquitous financial and economic sanctions have remained in place clearly demonstrates how Western imperialist governments wish to have this country under their thumb in order to plunder our nation’s resources, possible only under a regime led by the nose by the West itself.

This also suggests that should anyone in this country attempt to run with the crazy idea of a military government in Harare, imperialist forces will no doubt compete to try to take out the junta and rivers of blood, much of it innocent will flow.

Moreover, it would be the weirdest thing for anyone to believe that the same imperialist oppressors against whom Zimbabweans fought to free themselves would be the best people to advise us on what the yardstick on democratic legitimacy is all about

Zimbabweans should support their government to the hilt to make the second Republic a success for both themselves, their children and children’s children.

So ignore the imperialist masters’ voice as channelled through agents promised or paid a lot of money to bring Zimbabwe under siege perpetually.

If Zimbabweans let this country go, God should not be expected to create another country for them and so the devil will be in control.

