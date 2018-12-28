Teachers want pay adjusted

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (ZIMTA) has implored the Government to address the issue of payment of civil servants’ salaries in foreign currency to motivate teachers and improve their welfare.

Zimta secretary-general Mr Tapson Nganunu Sibanda yesterday said the association was concerned about the Government’s silence on the issue and urged the Government to address the issue before schools open.

“We are concerned because there is no progress in terms of the request we made to the Government. We thought the Government was going to call us for a meeting and address this issue. We are behind time and the silence might affect opening of schools.

“Our members are agitated and they want the Government to pay their salaries in foreign currency. The cost of living has increased and civil servants’ salaries have lost value three fold in 2018. We therefore want salaries to be paid in foreign currency considering that most service providers now prefer payment for services in foreign currency,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said apart from payment in foreign currency, teachers also wanted the unconditional reinstatement of vacation leave.

“Vacation leave for teachers was suspended in 2015 and Zimta contested the matter in court and won it in 2018.

“The Government should therefore give a clear policy direction on vacation leave since the court ruled in favour of the civil servants,” said Mr Sibanda.

Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Last month she acknowledged the difficult situation faced by civil servants in the prevailing economic climate.

