Charambas charm villagers

THE ‘First Family’ of gospel music, Charles and Olivia Charamba, on Tuesday proved they were still in the game after putting up a scintillating performance during a Christmas party held in the remote Machakaire village in Wedza.



BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The Fishers of Men, who took over from greats like Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah, did exceptionally well, churning out fast-paced yesteryear hits like Machira Chete, Kumakomo and Kuna Mwari Kudenga.

The Charambas got onto the stage at around dusk and performed most of their hit songs, much to the delight of the fans.

The couple, who launched a church recently, also took the opportunity to preach the gospel and pray for the sick.

Meanwhile, a number of top artistes converged in rural Wedza on Christmas day, where they took turns to thrill music lovers, who had came in their numbers for the free event.

Mutare-based gospel musician Blessing Shumba was the first on stage before leaving the microphone to sungura ace Nicholas Zakaria.

However, it was Macheso’s bass-guitar playing antics that left the rural folk in awe, as they marvelled at his dexterity on the guitar after he used his chin, foot and towel to play the instrument.

Notable musicians who performed at the event include dancehall sensations Tocky Vibes and Jah Signal, while Sulumani Chimbetu spiced up the gig with his dendera music.

Event organiser Tinoda Machakaire, who is also Wedza South legislator, said the free gig was meant for the people in his constituency who converge at his homestead to celebrate Christmas every year.

