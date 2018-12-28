Mukanya makes peace with Gweru fans

AGELESS Chimurenga music legend Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo finally made peace with scores of his fans in Gweru, with a make-up show to compensate for the abandoned December 7 gig.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

The Gweru gig was initially scheduled to open Mukanya’s Peace Tour around the country, as the Chimurenga maestro sought to reconnect with his legion of fans after nearly 14 years in the United States.

The 73-year-old musician staged a spirited performance at the gigantic Midlands Hotel on Christmas day, proving he is still in the game despite his advanced age.

Revellers sang along to most of his yesteryear hits like Hwahwa, Pidigori Waenda and the politically-charged Chauya Chauya, which sent fans into frenzy.

Chimurenga Music publicist Blessing Vava expressed gratitude to the people of Gweru for their calmness and patience after the first gig had to be abandoned after the stage had been constructed away from the power source.

“We were very humbled by the show of maturity we experienced from the fans. It was a peaceful show. We thank the fans for such support,” he said.

Tour manager Denford Kasambira described the attendance of close to 1 000 fans as fair and encouraging.

Mukanya has so far performed in Bulawayo and Beitbridge and is expected to stage more shows in Masvingo, Mutare, Kadoma and Victoria Falls before wrapping up the campaign in Harare.

The Kariba edition of the tour, however, failed to kick off on Christmas day due to logistical challenges.

Vava confirmed the development on his Facebook page, but indicated they would release a detailed statement next week, giving an assessment of the entire tour, including the challenges so far experienced.

