Three die, 12 injured in Xmas accidents

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

THREE people were killed while six others were injured in road traffic accidents that occurred in Manicaland province during the Christmas period.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa attributed most of the accidents to negligent passengers and human error.

Three fatal accidents took place in Nyanga, Nyanyadzi and along Mutare-Penhalonga road. In the first incident which took place along Mutare-Penhalonga road on December 20, the driver of a commuter omnibus which was heading to Penhalonga lost control and hit Vivian Mwamutseni who died on the spot. On December 17, along Marange-22 Miles road, three people were seriously injured after the driver of a car lost control and hit a rock. The driver was trapped inside while two others were thrown outside. They were rushed to Mutare provincial hospital.

“Three others were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred in Rusape while one person died in a tractor accident that took place on December 20 in Ruwangwe. The driver was driving along Avila-Mukunza road when the deceased, Bernard Mugoriwa, who was riding on a tractor’s mudguard fell and was run over by the wheels. He died on the spot. In another incident that happened in Nyanyadzi on December 23, Panganai Dhliwayo died upon admission at Gudyanga clinic after he fell from a moving truck. He was seated in the loading box which had five other passengers,” said Insp Kakohwa.

A total of twelve people were killed while 63 others were injured in 122 road traffic accidents recorded countrywide on Christmas Day.

Like this: Like Loading...