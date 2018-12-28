Police launch manhunt for two armed robbers

Emmah Chinyamutangira Post Correspondent

POLICE in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for two suspected armed robbers who on Friday attacked and robbed an 83-year-old man of his car and cash at his farm in Nyanga.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said, the robbers attacked Mr Godfrey Vernon Hawskley at his place of residence and robbed him of US$1 500, R1 000, $500 bond notes and a Mazda B2500.

“Investigations are currently underway and as the police we will leave no stone unturned in our endeavour to bring the culprits to book,” he said.

“The robbers pounced on Mr Godfrey Vernon Hawksley’s house at Plot 22 Britania under Chief Mutasa in Nyanga and robbed him of US$1 500 cash, 1000 rands,$500 bond notes and a white Mazda B25 pick -up. The masked robbers were armed with pistols and forced entry into Mr Hawksley’s house at around midnight.

“They suddenly grabbed Mr Hawksley and pointed the pistol on his forehead demanding cash from him,”said Insp Kakohwa.

The robbers tied Mr Hawksley using an electrical cable before taking the gun cabinet keys from his pockets.

“The armed robbers assaulted him by striking him with unknown object on his head and also tied him with an electrical cable.

“They took cash and a gun which was in the cabinet. They then drove away in the complainant’s Mazda car which was parked outside and vanished in the night,” he said.

Ins Kakohwa said they also took goods all valued at US$6 000 which included camera accessories an Iphone 6, car battery, two gas stoves among other household goods.

He said Mr Hawksley later called for help before his employee, Mr Philip Magadzike (72)rushed into the house to assist him.

They later lodged a complaint with the police who launched an investigation into the matter.

