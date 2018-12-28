Gwaradzimba warns pharmacies

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

PRIVATE pharmacies and other medical institutions will soon be out of business as the Government plans to establish its own outlets that would be selling drugs at lower and affordable prices, the Minister of State for Manicaland provincial affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba has said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is currently working on modalities to establish outlets to sell drugs in Government hospitals and clinics around the country.

Dr Gwaradzimba said President Mnangagwa has since made assurance that drugs would soon be available in Government hospitals and clinics at affordable prices.

She said this on Monday at Zororai Old People’s Home in Mutare where she handed over food stuffs to the elderly.

“I heard through my office that you were running out of food and I felt it was proper that we help you through this small gesture,” she said.

“ I work with different people who range from politicians, businessmen and other people from around the province. These are people who also assist me with such food stuffs that we have brought here. I know you have other needs apart from food. I want you to write them down and bring them to my office,” she said.

Responding to some challenges that the elderly from Zororai Old People’s home said are facing, that includes shortage of money to purchase drugs for the ill health, Dr Gwaradzimba said:

“We are aware that some pharmacies are now demanding foreign currency for drugs. But I would like to assure you that some of them will soon go out of business as Government will be selling same drugs in its outlets at public hospitals and clinics. As we speak, the Ministry of Health is working on it and the President assured us when we came from the (ZANU-PF annual) conference that Government will soon be selling drugs at its hospitals and clinics at affordable prices,” she said.

Zororai Old People’s Home Board member Mr Arthur Chinaka thanked Dr Gwaradzimba, who was accompanied by the director in her office Mr Kennedy Mugarisanwa, for her gesture.

“This is a great occasion for us. We greatly depends on the department of Social Welfare but having people like you around says a lot to us here. This came as a surprise. We really thank you,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...