Normal to below normal rainfall predicted

The Meteorological Service Department says the country should expect normal to below normal rainfall patterns from January to March 2019.

The predictions are key in helping farmers to plan and make informed decisions this farming season.

Meteorological Service Department Spokesperson, Mr Tich Zinyemba said there is a 40 percent probability that Zimbabwe will receive normal rainfall in the forthcoming three months.

He added that there is also a 35 percent probability of below normal rains, while chances of receiving above normal rains are at 25 percent.

Mr Zinyemba promised that his department will continue to update the nation on the rainfall patterns to assist farmers in planning.

The Meteorological Services Department issued about 1500 special community radios to different communities in order to keep the citizenry abreast of weather patterns which is critical to farmers.

A regional focus has however, predicted a normal to below normal in the 2018-19 rain season.

Like this: Like Loading...