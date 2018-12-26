How I (awkwardly) met my mother-in-law while in bed with her son

A couple recover after an embarrassing moment with the guy’s mother. Credit: Pexels.

Naledi Mokoena* met her future mother-in-law one December afternoon in the most embarrassing way possible – but would their disastrous first meeting forever affect their relationship? Find out in Naledi’s story.

“One December while enjoying a break from university I decided to visit my boyfriend Kgabo* in his hometown of Bloemfontein.

We had been planning our mini reunion since the start of the varsity holidays, about a week or so earlier, and decided I’d be spend a few days at his home as his mother, Mme’Selina*, would be out of town visiting family for Christmas.

Or so we thought . . .

Being young, slightly irresponsible and quite mischievous, Kgabo and I decided to use the master bedroom at our own discretion. But things didn’t quite go as planned. On the third day of my visit his mother arrived unexpectedly.

We were busy getting intimate when I heard a car pull up to the main gate. I told Kgabo he should maybe go check it out but he assured me it was someone reversing or a neighbour.

Instead of trusting my instincts I went along with my Kgabo – big mistake!

Before we knew it we heard a woman’s voice in the lounge and then, pithi-pithi, we were both staring at Mme’Selina like startled deer caught in the headlights of a car. For a moment she just stood there, gobsmacked, staring at us being way too comfortable on her sheets. And then, well, those with black parents can pretty much guess what happened next.

All hell broke loose! We went from getting it on in the master bedroom to getting whooped by the master in their bedroom.

Shoes, hangers and even the iron went flying. Kgabo tried to protect me and bring calm to the situation, but in the end I felt the verbal wrath of the woman who was one day to become my mother-in-law!

What was meant to be a young couple’s moment of “fun” turned into one of the most embarrassing experiences of my life and I will remember it for the rest of my life.

Luckily I lived in Pretoria, which is about a five hour drive from Bloemfontein. Kgabo asked if I could spend the night at his friends’ place and in the morning I caught the first taxi home.

Two years or so after the incident I got pregnant with our first child and when my parents visited my soon-to-be husband’s home to announce the pregnancy, I was beyond embarrassed to once again meet the woman who had caught me and her son naked in her bed.

But I think she liked me despite what had happened because to this day she hasn’t said a word of that humiliating moment to my family. It’s only when we’re together that we’ll laugh privately about our first interaction, which was most certainly not the best first impression!”

*Not their real names