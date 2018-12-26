Lets spare a thought for Mastermind

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

WHILE most people are enjoying the holidays throughout the country, it is a different story for Dynamos legend George “Mastermind” Shaya, whose health continues to trouble him and his wife Egnes yesterday made an emotional appeal for assistance.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year award winner has been battling ill-health for quite sometime now and although he has been getting better lately, things took a turn last week when he complained of painful legs.

A visit by The Herald to his home in Glen Norah A yesterday revealed a sad scenario as Shaya’s wife narrated his ordeal. “He just screamed and I thought something had bitten him but he thought it was cramp. Since then it’s been getting worse.

“He is supposed to go for an X-ray and the doctor spoke of radiotherapy. He suggested he goes for the X-ray first then they will see what the problem is. They are suspecting that it might be deep vein thrombosis. But he needs to go for the X-ray first,” Egnes said.

In fact, Shaya needs to see a specialist doctor and they need to raise US$130 for the doctor to attend to him.

“As soon as I get the money I have to do it and as soonest, especially when the legs have started swelling. I am not safe because I don’t know what it is. I started noticing the swelling two days ago. He is struggling to walk,” said Egnes. She pointed out that the football legend had been on a recovery path until last week when his health started deteriorating again.

