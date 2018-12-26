The beauty, ugly of 2018 pageants

Boniface Chimedza Arts Correspondent

As the year 2018 draws to a close, it is time to look back and evaluate the last 12 months for personal and professional reasons.

It is time to take stock and use 2018 experiences to make plans for 2019.

Many events took place in showbiz this year as artistes and organisers continued to push their brands. All arts genres always bring mixed fortunes each year, especially where annual events are concerned. The modelling industry is one sector that is hinged on annual pageants. Below we take a look at how some beauty contests fared of 2018.

Miss Tourism World

The 2018 Edition of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe saw Tafadzwa Jaricha of Mutare being crowned queen, with the 23-year-old beauty getting the top prize of $10 000 and a Mercedes-Benz C Class. Pageant licence holder Sarah Mpofu, however said Jaricha, who is also a practising lawyer, would not participate in the 2018 edition of Miss Tourism World.

She said the model needed time for the requisite preparatory work before participating in the prestigious tourism pageant at international level.

Jaricha will participate in the 2019 edition of Miss Tourism World.

It means she will have full year of preparation, which organisers believe will bolster her chances of victory next year when she ultimately competes on the world stage.

Tafadzwa Jaricha after getting her prize car

Miss World Zimbabwe

Miss World Zimbabwe pageant evidently tightened its grip on both the national audience and the corporate sector.

The organisers successfully thawed negative perceptions about the safety and security of contestants in the pageant. The winner was Masvingo’s vivacious 21-year-old Hajirah Belinda Potts, who scooped $20 000, a brand new KIA sedan and a trip to China.

However, she performed poorly at Miss World finals held this month at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China.

Zimbabweans from all walks of life have noted with concern the model’s lack of preparedness to compete on the global stage with others suggesting that the country needs to invest more to support the sector.

Miss Twins Zimbabwe

Battling fierce speculation from sceptics about the viability of the debut edition of their show, organisers of the Miss Twins Zimbabwe beauty pageant successfully pulled off their inaugural show in Harare this month.

It saw Mazowe set of twins Michelle and Michaela Chipoyera, victoriously claiming the 2018 Miss Twins Zimbabwe title. The twins bagged $500 in addition to a 4-year scholarship offer to a Chinese University of their choice and plus $500 for a community project in their home area.

However, the pageant was marred with frustrations which saw three sets of twins from different provinces pulling out of the contest at the eleventh hour.

Miss Culture Worldwide

Inaugural international beauty pageant Miss Culture Worldwide, which held its grand finale on the 15th of this month, saw contestants from around the world battling for the prestigious crown. Bangladesh’s Priota Iftekhar emerged victorious after battling stiff competition from other contestants.

Held at Avondale’s The Venue in Harare, the show saw 13 contestants from different countries including Russia, Bolivia, Angola, Lesotho, Rwanda, Ghana, Uganda, China, United Kingdom, Central Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe participating. Zimbabwean model Wendy Maturi, who is also a fashion designer, did not disappoint, as she was crowned the Second Princess.

Miss Curvy Zimbabwe

The 2018 edition of Miss Curvy Zimbabwe was held at a colourful ceremony at Avondale’s 7 Arts Theatre in Harare, with the 28-year old Cleopatra Mandirahwe being crowned as queen. Other categories included Miss Curvy Zimbabwe 2018 Ambassador, taken by Daizy Mapudzi, aged 25 as well as the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe 2018 People`s Choice category, which was won by 31-year-old musician-cum-actress Faith ‘Candy’ Naphazi. Tapuwanashe Joy Nemaungwe won the pageant’s Charity Project category while 20-year-old Shalom Omega Maquina won the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe 2018 Best Talent category.

The unique beauty pageant has over the years continued to grow and is increasingly gaining a solid foothold in the modelling industry.

Has Mr Ugly disappeared?

Missing in action this year was one of the country’s funniest competitions Mr Ugly, which showcases Zimbabwe’s ugly men, with the ugliest being crowned the winner in the end.

Organisers of the popular show remained mum in 2018, having held the show’s last edition in December 2017, in Ruwa, where William Masvinu took the title in controversial circumstances.

Masvinu was subsequently dethroned for manhandling the sponsor of the show after an altercation over prize money.

The pageant was conspicuous by its absence from the calendar this year.

Fanuel Musekiwa, the man who replaced Masvinu after the dethronement was also quiet.

It is one event that always brings drama and fun. Many should be hopeful that it returns in 2019.

