Rodwell bids farewell to FC Platinum

REIGNING Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere bade farewell to FC Platinum on Saturday after helping the PSL Champions reach the mini-league of the Caf Champions League for the first time in the club’s short history.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

An emotional Chinyengetere was close to tears in an interview with the NewsDay Sport as he delivered his farewell message to the club.

After three successful seasons in the small mining town of Zvishavane, the decorated midfielder will depart early next year for his new club, Baroka Stars in South Africa.

The 30-year-old midfielder received acclaim for a sterling performance that helped the platinum miners achieve their ultimate goal on the African Safari.

“I am forever indebted to this team. They made me who I am today.

‘It’s not easy to bestow your faith in someone coming from a serious injury, but they did that for me and I really appreciate,” he said.

“We played as a team and family. We won trophies together, which was massive for me as a player.

“I am very happy now that I am leaving the team in good terms. I was part of the team that progressed to the mini-league, and it would bring me so much joy if they do well in the next stage.

“It’s hard for me to believe that I will no longer be with the team, but life has to go on and new challenges and opportunities will come forth.

“Today is a difficult day, but it’s been three marvellous years. It’s been my privilege and pleasure to defend and represent this badge, for me, the best in the country.”

Chinyengetere joined the platinum miners in 2015, at a time when he had just recovered from a horrific injury that threatened to end his promising career prematurely.

However, the impressive midfielder transformed himself and became FC Platinum’s mainstay and reliable goal scorer during his stay, winning the Premier League Soccer Star of the year in 2017 and 2018.

He also scooped the 2018 Golden Boot having netted 17 goals for the two-time PSL Champions.

His dazzling performance also earned a call up to the Zimbabwe Senior National team, under Sunday Chidzambga where he featured in the Afcon qualifiers against Democratic Republic of Congo and Liberia.

FC Platinum captain Petros Mhari paid tribute to Chinyengetere, wishing him well on his future endeavours.

“He is good and to be honest, in recent times Chinyengetere was a cut above the rest at the team. To me, he was like a brother and his contribution will be missed here. I wish him well,” Mhari said.

