Music promoter, journalist fight child abuse

A UNITED KINGDOM registered non-profitable charity organisation founded by music promoter Doubt Chimonyo and journalist Tsitsi Ndabambi has revealed shocking details about the plight of child sex workers.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

The Protection of Adults and Children Trust (PACT), which was established last month, has also roped in medical practitioners and hosted a Christmas party for 50 child-sex workers on Saturday.

“We decided to host a Christmas party for them, so that they feel loved; they live alone renting or are from child-headed families. But we are looking to do more for them,” Ndabambi said.

Chimonyo, who is based in the UK, said he was shocked to learn that informal settlements such as Hopely and Epworth were now hunting grounds for perverts who abuse both girls and boys from child-headed families, some as young as 10.

Ndabambi, a freelancer, said the children were too young to negotiate condom use and ended up contracting HIV and at times were physically assaulted by their abusers, who often refused to pay for the sex.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, it’s happening in many places around Zimbabwe. The children say it’s because of the economic hardships they are facing,” she said.

“These are sensitive people, we should hear their story and let love take its course, because they are doing what they don’t like.”

A medical doctor, Fadzai Mushambi, who is a director at PACT, said they were also seeking to protect children in proper homes who adopted deviant behaviours as an attention-seeking act.

“While most of the cases were linked to the current economic situation, there are also girls with ‘daddy issues’ such as an absent father or victims of divorce, who decide to take revenge on parents. Unfortunately, there are men out there who prefer kids to prostitutes.”

