Blazer contest at Harare Fashion Week

THE Zimbabwean Blazer Competition will be one of the main attractions at the third edition of the Harare Fashion Week (HFW) scheduled for Friday at Batanai Gardens in Harare under the theme, Illumination.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

This is the second Harare Fashion Week event of the year after the winter show held in June, and its theme is designed to reveal the designers’ creativity to local and international markets.

Designers will also fight it out in the African swimwear competition while there are separate categories for emerging and established artistes.

But it is the Zimbabwe Blazer Contest, itself a novelty, that is set to generate more interest.

“This is a competition that seeks to unearth blazer designs that are primarily symbolic of Zimbabwe. Our aim in this competition is to create a national symbol blazer that can be used for national representations, either on official foreign visits, sport or by government,” HFW founder Munyaradzi Chihungwa (pictured) said.

“These blazers must capture symbols and colours that are synonymous with our beloved country. This competition will involve the selection of both a male and a female model who will be dressed by one designer.”

Chihungwa said the African swimwear challenge will showcase the creation of swimwear that is symbolic of an African country the designer identifies with.

“Illumination will be our third and biggest fashion showcasing yet. It will feature emerging and established designers from around Zimbabwe in different competitions. In 2017, we began the journey with a show themed Alive, where we tried to prove that fashion is still alive in Zimbabwe and we had eight designers,” he said.

“Some of the designers who have featured on HFW shows since we began include Joyce Chimanye, Kuda Seven, Sanah Design, Zimcollar, Tapfumanei Munenge, Zar’guesia, Face of Africa from Ghana and Rwandan artiste Bahia Luz, among others”

HFW is a platform for African fashion designers to showcase their works and creativity, with a view to match current international standards.

