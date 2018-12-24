Fun-filled day for music lovers

Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Kundai Marunya

Merry Christmas!!!

Today is a busy day in the entertainment arena as many people have lined up fun activities to enjoy with their family and friends.

As the festivities roll on in the season various promoters and venue owners are tussling to present the most mouthwatering events in different parts of the country.

Here are some of the events:

Wedza South Christmas celebrations.

It’s a Merry Christmas for Wedza South Constituency as their Member of Parliament Tinodaishe “Tinmac” Machakaire hosts a lavish party for his constituency with a line-up of celebrated musicians among them Jah Signal, Jah Prayzah, the Charambas, Mathias Mhere, Sulumani Chimbetu, Baba Harare, Killer T, Alick Macheso and Andy Muridzo, among others. The event is free of charge.

Comedy double-bill

For those who decide to get the last laugh, local comedians will shut down the year with two of their monthly events Laugh Out Harare and Simuka Comedy at Chez Zandi and Reps Theatre respectively.

Popular names in the genre including Louis The Prince, Doc Vikela, Munya, and Ian Phiri. The events will be held on 27 and 28 December respectively.

Arts Extra

Bulawayo will be treated to a new mini-festival, the Arts Extra which runs from December 27 to 31.

Festival attractions include Trio, a poetry show on the opening day, and Her Story a collaboration of music, poetry and dance. Other shows to look forward to include theatre play “Ukama”, Comedy Night, and Iyasa’s Two Decades of Dance.

Victoria Falls Carnival (December 29-31)

Working with a new partner, Zambezi Lager, the annual Victoria Falls Carnival is one of the biggest “go to” events of the season.

This year the carnival presents celebrated South African musicians Lady Zamar, Black Motion, Freshly Ground and Prince Kaybee while hosting various exciting events, all in the resort town.

Mapopoma Festival

When many have decried the lack of a strong local artistes line-up at the carnival, Zambezi House heed their call by introducing Mapopoma Fest, running along with the Victoria Falls carnival in the resort town.

They bring a strong line-up which includes celebrated groups that hails from the town- multi-award winning Mokoomba and Kweseka, among other artists.

Lake Kariba Fest

Kariba will come alive on December 30 and 31 with two massive South African headliners; multi award-wining twins Lochnville and Max Hurrell.

Zimdancehall Shutdown

Zimdancehall will, as usual, shutdown the year in style with a star-studded show at City Sports Centre. “Kanjiva” hitmaker Enzo Ishall will be one of the most sought-after artists at the show, rubbing shoulders with greats in the genre among them Jah signal, Killer T, Dadza D, Kinnah, Freeman and Soul Jah Love.

