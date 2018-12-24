The beauty that charmed Zim in 2018

THE 2018 modelling calendar witnessed a lot of activity and today, NewsDay Life & Style glances backwards to capture some of the sights and sounds experienced in the industry.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Marry Chiwenga

Miss Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Marry Chiwenga stepped down from her position after running the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant for six years, during which she worked hard to restore the pageant’s glitz and glamour following years of scandals. Chiwenga, who became chairperson and patron of the country’s flagship pageant in 2012, entrusted a nine-member executive committee to handle the pageant’s affairs. Although she stepped down from her position, she remained the pageant’s licence holder.

Belinda Hajirah Potts

Belinda Hajirah Potts (21) was crowned the country’s most beautiful girl at a colourful ceremony held at Orchid Gardens in Domboshava.

The veterinary science student from Masvingo won a luxurious car, $20 000 and other goodies, including booking the sole ticket to represent the country at the 68th edition of Miss World 2018 held on December 8 in Sanya, China. Potts said the opportunity to cat-walk on the esteemed Miss World ramp in China, where she battled for the coveted global crown with 122 other beauties at the grand finale was an eye opener that has brought worldwide experience relating to the modelling industry and her modelling career.

Rairo Chengetai Gunguwo

Supermodel Rairo Chengetai Gunguwo (27) unfastened her cat walk shoes as she walked off the ramp into the world of politics when she contested for the Seke parliamentary seat as an independent candidate during this year’s harmonised elections. The former Miss Universities first princess (2012) and holder of a politics and public management degree said although she turned to politics, she had not tossed away her modelling career. Despite her losing the election, Gunguwo said she would not quit politics.

Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha

A 23-year-old Mutare lawyer, Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha was crowned this year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe at a pageant held in Bulawayo. The Mutare-based lawyer, affiliated to Affric Modelling Agency, shrugged off stiff competition from 20 other beauties to clinch the crown, in the process pocketing a cash prize of $10 000 courtesy of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

She also received a Mercedes-Benz C Class from South Africa-based Zimbabwean businesswoman and philanthropist, Mercy Mafaro. Mashonaland East’s Natalie Mangondo (22) and Life Deliwe Matunzeni (22) from Manicaland were respectively crowned first and second princess, receiving $7 000 and $5 000 apiece.

Natalie Mangondo

Natalie Mangondo went on to be crowned the inaugural Miss India-Zimbabwe at a glamorous ceremony held at a Harare hotel earlier this month. The 22-year-old University of Cape Town economics student will represent Zimbabwe at the Miss India Worldwide pageant in Mumbai, India next year.

Donel Mangena

Zimbabwean teenager, Donel Mangena, made history when he became the first local artiste at the age of 17 to perform at the esteemed Miss World 2018 finals held on December 8 in Sanya, China. The Bulawayo born teenager rose to global stardom following his exceptional performance during the British talent search show The Voice UK, thrilled guests with his latest single Bang Like a Drum.

Pauline Marere

Rising model Pauline Marere carved a piece of history in her modelling career and raised the country’s flag high when she was crowned Miss Africa at the continental beauty showcase held at VW Soweto in South Africa on November 24. As part of her wining package, Marere won a brand new car, R50 000 plus a trip to Paris, a scholarship for a business course and was also named brand ambassador of Megabyte and VM Soweto of South Africa. The 24- year-old electrical engineering student at Cape Peninsula University in Cape Town, South Africa, is also the reigning World Miss University.

Priota Farelin Iftekhar

Bangladesh Tourism Corporation brand ambassador Priota Farelin “Flag Girl” Iftekhar was crowned the inaugural Miss Culture Worldwide at the pageant’s finals held recently in Harare. The pageant was organised by Destination Marketing International, a local destination marketing, national branding and investment marketing company whose mandate is to magnify “Brand Zimbabwe” to the international community.

Mitchell and Michaella Chipoyera

Emerging twin models Mitchell and Michaella Chipoyera were crowned the inaugural Miss Twins Zimbabwe. Tapiwa and Tafara Makuyana from Midlands province secured the first princesses position, with Charity and Colleen Magorimbo coming third at the pageant. The Chipoyera twins, who represented Mashonaland Central, won a Chinese fulltime four-year scholarship sponsored by China Universities Admission Consulting Agents, also getting $500 for personal use, $500 to start a project, T-shirts from Infinix Mobility, and free plaiting, manicure and pedicure for a year by Chiffy’s Hair and Beauty salon.

Letwin Tatenda Tiwaringe

Letwin Tatenda Tiwaringe took her modelling career to another level when she represented the nation at the prestigious Miss Summer International in Las Vegas and Miss Landscapes International in China. The 25-year-old beauty queen became Zimbabwe’s first ever representative at the two pageants.

