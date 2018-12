The Health Services Board (HSB) has with immediate effect suspended over 550 junior medical doctors and radiographers.

This comes as the striking doctors through the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association announced yesterday that they will continue with the strike and suspend talk with HSB because of dishonesty on the latter’s part.

The Labour Court had on Saturday, ordered them to go back to work within 12 hours.

This is a developing story, more details shall be provided as they come in…

