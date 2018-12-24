Jubilant scenes as Chamisa visits Mbare Musika

HARARE – The MDC president Nelson Chamisa today made a surprise visit to MbareMusika, one of Harare’s oldest residential suburbs and home to the largest long-distance bus terminus. He was met by hordes of jubilant supporters who certainly did not expect his visit.

While addressing the crowds, Chamisa said

I understand that this Christmas is one of the most difficult festive seasons that you have ever experienced but I want to assure you that it is the last.

Chamisa had this to say about the reception that he got:

What a massive reception at Mbare Musika!! I am humbled by the overwhelming support from those travelling to various rural homes. I took the time to appreciate their pains and agonies. I spent time with passengers aboard the Rural-bound buses. Zimbabweans you are so warm and loving!

Source: Pindula

Like this: Like Loading...