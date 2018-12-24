Cholera outbreak kills 3 in Mberengwa

THE outbreak of cholera at Chemubhobho near Mnene Mission in Mberengwa has claimed three lives, with eight more suspected cases being reported, officials have said.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Provincial medical director Simon Nyadundu confirmed that all the deaths happened at the Chemubhobho village, which is located about 8km from Mnene Mission.

“We are still investigating the cause of the outbreak, but being a mining area, suspicions are that artisanal miners who came from Mt Darwin might have brought the disease to Mberengwa, as they are highly mobile,” he said. Eight more people are detained at Mnene Mission Hospital, Nyadundu said.

“We are very cautious, and since the deaths were experienced, the excitement that comes with Christmas is gone, with people who travelled to see their relatives restricting themselves indoors,” Laxon Manyika, an employee at Mnene Mission and lives in Chemubhobho village, said.

Hardlife Mabhikwa, a shop and bottle store owner, said the joy and excitement which normally heralds Christmas is not present this year due to resultant funerals.

“We have three funerals in the community, so no one is celebrating as of now despite the fact that Saturday was a holiday, and we are only one day away from Christmas.

The cholera outbreak has affected business,” he said.

Mberengwa communities face perennial water challenges. Villagers rely on unsafe water sources due to the unavailability of potable water systems. Worsening the situation is lack of Blair toilets, which leads to villagers using the bush for toilets.

