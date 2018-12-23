Schumacher always in our thoughts, says Mercedes motorsport chief

Munich – Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff says his thoughts are always with Formula One great Michael Schumacher, who suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident five years ago.

“Michael is always present in my personal life and at Mercedes. We are always thinking of him,” Wolff said in an interview with Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

“For me, he is the most outstanding racing driver of all time, an incredible personality. We all at Mercedes miss him a lot as a consultant and a mentor.”

Schumacher turns 50 on January 3 as he continues his rehabilitation at his adopted Swiss home following his ski accident near Meribel, France on December 29, 2013.

There have been few updates on his health in line with his family’s wish to protect his privacy.

From 2010 until his final retirement at the end of 2012, the German seven-time Formula One champion drove for Mercedes. He won five of his titles with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

“Michael is one of the founding fathers of the current success of Mercedes in Formula 1,” Wolff said.

“He helped established the structures (at the team) in the period from 2010 to 2012. “When we talk about wishing good health for ourselves and our families at Christmas, I include him in this.”

dpa

Like this: Like Loading...