New kings conquer listener’s ear in festive battle royal

Prince Mushawevato

THE day after tomorrow, we celebrate Christmas Day.

Although the day is celebrated variously, one common denominator for those who either wish to go to church or throw parties is invariably similar — music.

Music has a way of energising people.

This is why the public is visibly grateful to the likes of Baba Harare, Enzo Ishall, Jah Signal and Jah Prayzah that have given us something to sing along to, dance, talk and smile about this festive season.

Imagine a merry time without hit songs?

Had the new comers also not risen to the task, this was certainly going to be a dry year!

We would not be having catchphrases like “smart rinotangira kutsoka, uku ukuku”, “Kanjivaa-a”, “shinga muroora” and “hama simudzai hat dzemurara or nzimbe inobvira kumusoro ichinaka”.

Baba Harare, Enzo Ishall and Jah Signal have literally dominated the music scene in 2018 and remain top on rotation.

But without doubt Baba Harare’s “The Reason Why”, aka “Hat Dzemurara”, is song of the year.

This is possibly a rare year, one in which newcomers conquer such a crucial time.

The development has seen Jah “JP” Prayzah’s three-year festive season playlist-dominance come to a crushing end.

The multi-award winning artiste’s songs have, at parties, gatherings and dance floors, dictated mood and pace of merrymaking in the period in question.

In 2015 tracks like “Eriza”, “Jerusarema” and “Chinamira” — off the album “Jerusarema” — literally caused havoc on spin.

It was the same case the following year.

Songs like “Mdara Vachauya” (popularised at Zanu-PF rallies), “Watora Mari” featuring Diamond Platinumz, “Hossana” and “Goto” did wonders for the singer’s fans and some neutrals.

Last year, it was “Kutonga Kwaro”, which became a theme song for Operation Restore Legacy, “Ndin’Ndamubata” and “Masoja” that carried 2017 for the singer.

However, 2018 is a parched year for JP.

Stiff competition presented by the newcomers is largely ‘the reason why’ — pun intended — the decorated singer has struggled.

Tracks from JP’s lukewarm offering “Chitubu” have failed to dislodge hits from the aforesaid artistes.

“Dzamutsana”, the best performing song on the album in terms of hits, needed a couple of weeks to breach one million views on YouTube, but that was courtesy of a superb accompanying video.

JP’s visibility in East and West Africa through collaborations with Diamond Platinumz and Davido also helped amass views.

Nonetheless, “Dzamutsana” is not at the apex of popularity on the local market. In fact, it is far less popular than Enzo Ishall’s “Kanjiva”, which is yet to attain one million views on YouTube.

By the time of going to print, “Kanjiva” was just slightly above 825 000 views.

Enzo Ishall has been throwing hit after hit ever since making his intentions known.

The energetic, dynamic and hilarious chanter, like a typical shark, never stops swimming.

“Kanjiva” has been replaced by “Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka” and “Next Time” that have become equally popular.

Also in the mix is Mzansi’s hit-maker King Monada with “Malwedhe”.

The track, which some call “The Falling Song”, has taken local club and party scene by storm. It is a must-play for any function.

Jah Signal’s “Sweetie” (Shinga Muroora), which is also competing for honours during this merrymaking and giving period, cannot be ignored.

Shinsoman, Bazooker, Master H and Hwinza also come into the picture with an assortment of sing along party tracks.

Alick Macheso’s “Kudzwai”, “Chikuru Kurarama”, “Ndakakutadzirei” and Romeo Gasa’s “Mr Brown”, “Mashura” and “Zviroto”, off “Code 263”, also have healthy attention, so has Obert Chari of “Mebo” fame.

JP, however, has consolation.

He finds himself in the same predicament with his rival: dancehall legend Winky D, aka Gafa.

Gafa’s eleventh-hour effort “Kasong Kejecha” has failed to yield intended results.

Winky D has in the past created an enviable reputation of brewing last-minute hits that go on to paralyse music charts.

Unfortunately, the magic has let him down this time around.

“Kasong Kejecha” was supposed to ignite a frenzy similar to the one created by “Disappear” some three years back.

“Disappear” was released in October and was an instant hit, blowing up the festive season.

The same cannot be said on “Kasong Kejecha”.

With that, I say Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

