Vic Falls Carnival roars to life

Andrew Moyo

THE revered annual Zambezi Larger Vic Falls Carnival comes to life on Saturday.

Thousands of merrymakers from around the globe are expected to attend the three-day event. Set in the environs of the majestic Mosi-oa-Tunya and regarded as Africa’s most exciting New Year’s party, this is simply the best way to spend the last hours of 2018.

Boasting of a line-up that includes Black Motion, Prince Kaybee, Freshlyground, Lady Zamar, Mokoomba, Ammara Brown, Jason Le Roux, DJ Invizable, Flying Bantu, the stage will all but be pulsating.

Not much change has been made to the event’s format this year, except an increase in the number of tickets, as the event continues to grow in acclaim with each passing edition.

The famous Train and Bush Party, which takes place on the first day of the carnival, is always oversubscribed, and it is no different this year. Organisers revealed that two trains are already fully booked, while the third and last one are almost full as well. This party is unique in every sense.

The train is more like a mobile dance-floor as it moves to a secret bush location where another epic fiesta will be awaiting merrymakers.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Society, one of the festival organisers, Wayne Boardman, said they are done with the preparations and ready to host the event.

“From a town point of view, Victoria Falls has everything one could ever dream of, from adventure to food, to scenery, and of course the magnificent Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world. It really is the adventure capital of Africa. Add music and you have a world-class New Year experience,” said Boardman.

DJs that will be part of the train and bush-party jamboree include DJ Francis, Lazarus Man, DJ China, Ryan Synth and Easy Freak. Vic Falls Primary School, which is the main venue for the event, comes alive on the second day as it plays host to the Electric Safari Concert. This is the part when the fête turns the heat a notch up with the likes of Freshlyground, Lady Zamar and Black Motion taking over the stage.

While the concert kicks-off in the evening, an array of community parties which will be held at various leisure spots will keep carnival-goers busy during the day. The event reaches its climax on New Year’s Eve, shutting down the year in style with an epic gig dubbed the “Unity New Year’s Concert”.

It is believed that the countdown will fuse thousands of adventure-loving travellers from all over the world, fire breathers, traditional dancers and a host of amazing artistes, bidding farewell to 2018. Event organisers are encouraging people to bring their national flags and paint their faces in their national colours.

Cheaper early-bird tickets have already been sold out. The general three-day pass is going for $90, with the two-day pass priced at $65. A one-day pass leaves one $50 poorer. Organisers of the concert have taken heed of calls by locals to have admission prices reviewed downwards.

Holders of Zimbabwe national identity cards will have access to slightly cheaper tickets as they will fork out $65 for the three-day pass, $40 for the two-day pass and $20 for the one-day pass.

