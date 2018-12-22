United we stand, divided we fall

Yesterday Zimbabwe celebrated Unity day — The day when Zanu-PF and PF Zapu signed the historic Unity Accord to foster unity and peace in this country. We hope this day was not celebrated as mere routine but that it afforded all and sundry an opportunity to self-introspect as we seek to uphold harmony in this great nation of ours.

The Second Republic has embarked on a growth trajectory that can only be sustained through peace and unity. Without these critical ingredients very little can be achieved.

The Unity Accord was signed by the two parties as they represented all Zimbabweans, as an enduring symbol for unity and it remains for all of us to foster peace and ensure the desires and aspirations then continue to be propagated as we take Zimbabwe to the next level.

Unity is a currency through which Zimbabwe and any nation for that matter, can realise its goals and aspirations. The success of Vision 2030 will lean on a strong and united force that will have enough stamina to confront challenges that stand in the way now and in the future. Therefore, we can never overemphasise the need for real unity and peace in the development discourse.

There is nothing macho about anyone seeking to bring disharmony into the nation and it is our fervent hope that the MDC Alliance comes to the party sooner rather than later.

Presently they score very badly on this front as they continue to threaten peace with their hate speech and riotous behaviour in some instances. We hope sense will soon prevail in that camp so they can begin to seek peace and help rebuild Zimbabwe.

Populist speeches and negative actions perpetuate an atmosphere of disunity and have destructive tendencies that destroy where others are building.

Posterity will judge us harshly if this negative mode is not abated.

Zimbabweans need to join hands in ensuring a peaceful environment that can engender the prosperity that we all aspire to achieve. In this vain, any institution or individual involved in any divisive behaviour needs to stand guided.

The prosper-thy-neighbour concept can be firmly grounded in our nation only if there is unity. This is not just about Ubuntu but emphasises the unity and peace that we so cherish. Being our brother’s keeper symbolises the harmony that should come almost naturally.

The Second Republic hardly has time for any destructions but requires a united and formidable force that will take this country to the proverbial Canaan.

Words by President Mnangagwa on the eve of the July 30 harmonised elections were quite instructive:

“We remain one people with one dream and sharing one destiny. We sink or swim together which is why in unison we must sing one national anthem.

This should be the guiding principle of all we do individually or collectively. Challenges in our economy demand that we work together with a common vision to achieve our goal of ensuring Zimbabwe realises its potential as a major economic powerhouse, and with it an improved standard of living for its citizenry.

Right from day one President Mnangagwa has emphasised the importance of unity for Zimbabwe to realise its dream of a middle income economy by 2030 and other socio-economic goals that drive this country.

We have very little excuse not to deliver.

The country is endowed with natural and human resources and these can be fully exploited and applied through unity of purpose and a deliberate effort to foster peace.

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has already begun to make headway in bringing peace to a number of areas where this has been difficult due to a myriad of reasons, mostly political.

Elsewhere in this paper we carry an article that enunciates the NPRC’s programme and its roadmap. This is one initiative set to bring sustainable peace.

The challenges confronting this economy will be easily surmountable if peace and unity prevail and the onus is on all of us to ensure that peace happens.

Let us all work towards fostering peace in families, communities and the nation at large. It is about time we transformed our potential as a force to reckon with into reality. It is everyone’s responsibility. The old adage that united we stand, divided we fall remains relevant.

