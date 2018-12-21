Mukanya treads on

Mirirai Nsingo

It has been mixed feelings and results ever since music legend Thomas Mapfumo landed onto Zimbabwean soil in the midst of the hassles of economic growth in a sticky economy.

However, that has not seemed to dampen his spirit with him pledging to finish his landmark Peace Tour this festive season, which culminates in the much awaited Harare gig to close off the year on December 31 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

“We are on course and have had to soldier on for the sake of the concert goers who can attend the concerts,” said Lazarus Khali on behalf of the organisers Entertainment Republic and artiste also fondly know as Hurricane Hugo.

Some had suggested the pricing was too steep for the concerts and hence proposed the prices be brought down to 5 bond from the current 30 and US$10.

“Many have had the misplaced pedestrian idea that one can just ‘solve’ the obstacles that are being faced simply by cutting down on the entry prices which is perfectly hare—brained. It is like saying in order to have more people afford bread we should cut the price in half. It is a sexy proposition and sounds wonderful but economically pedestrian.

“The pricing, the organisers say, is owing to real costs on the ground which need to be covered and quality which needs to be maintained. There are ground crews, sound crews that are hired. Equipment, lights all need to be covered; band fees even come down the pecking order. To just cut process and see hordes in the crowd without making any practical sense would be unreasonable.

“We can use poor sound and equipment which is cheaper and fill the stands with people listening to terrible sound. But would that make sense?

“The brand survives on quality so we will keep the quality and maintain the standard. Those who come will see the best sounding Mukanya at his best and so far what we have control over we have managed to work on perfectly,” he said.

Meanwhile Mukanya keep on his trail with Mutare lined up for last night, Kadoma tonight and Kariba on Christmas Day; a date set to be a massive one on the calendar for the usually dormant Kariba massive!

“Hurricane Hugo is going to bring the house down. Many worried whether he was fit enough to follow such a gruelling trail. He has proven his mettle and we are happy with his performance and the response from those who are making it to the shows,” added organisers Entertainment Republic in a statement.

For Harare, the wait is now little more than just a week away!

