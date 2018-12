Herald Reporter

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) this morning met President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices to present challenges being faced by the teachers.

Among other grievances, the PTUZ wants teachers’ salaries to be paid in US dollars and that tuition fees be waived for their children.

The PTUZ was represented by its entire executive led by Dr Takavafira Zhou, the union’s president.

More details to follow . . .

