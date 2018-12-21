Archeologist receives award

NATURAL History Museum curator of archaeology and heritage manager (Western region), Charity Nyathi, was recently awarded the annual Donald George Broadley Award (2018) for her significant contribution to natural and cultural heritage research.

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

Natural History Museum marketing manager Phineas Chauke told NewsDay Life & Style that the award was meant to honour dedicated curators.

“The award is a motivational incentive for the museum curators who work in various fields of research in natural and cultural heritage. It is awarded to the most deserving curator annually and the criteria includeshardworking, most self-motivated, humility, most achieved curator as significant characteristics in the field of museum research and operational field,” he said.

Nyathi, who is also the project manager for the Matobo Watch programme, said she was honoured for her work on the interpretation of ancient Ndebele King Lobengula’s war success.

“My formidable strides in the reinterpretation and building up of the interpretive centre of the Allan Wilson Memorial Pupu project which will see the young and old generations understand the role that King Lobengula played in resisting colonial rule in 1893 when the Ndebele warriors emerged victorious after wiping out all white invaders including Allan Wilson who were in pursuit of the king also contributed on my recognition,” she said.

“Indeed my efforts to acquire research grants for the conservation, documentation and 3D imaging project of Rock art sites in Matobo World Heritage Site, a project which will see the rock art being well preserved in pictorial form and establishment of a long-lasting database of the heritage of Matobo for the benefit of current researchers and future generations also impressed the judges.”

The awards were initiated in 2017, with Kudzai Mapfuwe, an entomologist budding researcher, as the inaugural winner.

