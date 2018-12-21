Morgan Heritage rekindles romance with Zim

JAMAICAN reggae outfit Morgan Heritage, which touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday, will usher thousands of their local fans into the festive season with a show set for tonight.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Renowned as the First Family of reggae music, the group will be staging its second performance in the country at the Harare International Conference Centre courtesy of David House Promotions.

The Grammy Award-winning band formed in 1994 and comprise of five children of reggae artiste Denroy Morgan — Peter, Una, Roy, Nakhamyah and Memmalatel — last staged an epic show at the same venue two years ago.

Morgan Heritage will share the stage with compatriot Lutan Fyah who will add flavour to the concert themed Morgan Heritage Jamaica-Africa Tour, which is part of their African tour that will see them perform in several African countries.

Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe of David House Promotions, yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that all was set for the concert and urged fans to buy their tickets on time to avoid last-minute rush.

“The wait is finally over as the Grammy Award-winning group Morgan Heritage jets into the country today (yesterday) ahead of their second performance tomorrow (today) supported by Lutan Fyah and our own top artistes who include dancehall president Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Enzo Ishall, Kinnah and Uncle Epaton while Garry B and Templeman, Bodyslam Family and Chillspot Family among others will be rocking it on the turntables,” he said.

“Dancehall and reggae fans must come in their numbers as all our guest artistes and local supporting acts have promised fireworks which they described as Christmas presents to their fans.”

He said ordinary tickets to the show are going for $30 while VIP and VVIP ones are pegged at $50 and $100 respectively.

Morgan Heritage duo of Peetah and Mr Mojo, in a video clip on social media, said: “This message is for all people in Zimbabwe, all our family and friends. Zimbabwe we are coming your way once again. The return. We are coming one more time.”

