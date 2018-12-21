DeMbare look West

HARARE giants Dynamos are looking to West Africa in search of strikers as they seek to assemble a strong squad ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys have reportedly met and tasked player agent George Deda to look for players in that part of the continent.

The club leadership is said to have emphasised that they needed committed players who are prepared to go an extra mile to help the team achieve its objectives.

Dynamos had a good season in 2017 after they signed Cameroonian international Christian Ntouba Epoupa , who helped them to a second place finish after he top-scored for them with 12 goals, four behind PSL top goalscorer Dominic Chungwa.

However, their relationship with the Cameroonian broke down over contractual issues, culminating in the player terminating his contract.

The Dynamos leadership still believe they can get more quality players from that part of the continent.

West Africans generally have bigger frames than locals, and its one attribute that DeMbare want to bring into their set up.

The Harare giants struggled for goals and managed a paltry 28 in 34 matches. They outscored only three teams; Chapungu and the relegated Mutare City and Shabanie Mine.

However, Deda declined to shed light on the progress made so far, referring questions to Dynamos chairperson, Isiah Mupfurutsa.

Although the Dynamos boss could not be reached for comment, he told NewsdaySport recently that they were planning to put together a squad that can challenge for honours.

“Our target next season is to compete, and what I can assure you is that we will have a strong squad next season. We know other teams will also strengthen, but our objective is to have the strongest side that can compete,” he said.

Dynamos have enjoyed success before, with former Ghanaian international forward George Owusu on their ranks.

Owusu was one of the top centre forwards who played a key role in their African Champions League campaign in 1998, where they defied odds to reach the final before losing in controversial circumstances to Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast.

Although he was accused of missing good opportunities in that final, Owusu was an influential member of the history-making side.

Dynamos had a disastrous campaign last term, where they ended fighting relegation, only to be rescued by coach George Chigowe after he took over from Lloyd Mutasa.

Chigowe was roped in as caretaker coach at the tail-end of the season, with the mandate to save the team from relegation after the club had parted ways with Mutasa.

