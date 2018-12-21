Christmas or Jesus?

Debate around Christmas always rages on, and is especially more pronounced this season. Different dates are given. Some believe Christmas is a pagan holiday whereas others hold it as a Christian event. As expected, Christianity and religion hold varying views. Religions differ on their take among themselves. As a reader of this column, you know that Christianity is not a religion. It’s a relationship of the Father God and His children. Different religious groups offer conflicting opinions as expected because they’re outsiders. Various cults differ as well.

Within the Christian community itself, there’re schisms. Allow me to talk about Jesus, who is at the centre of the debate. You will appreciate that space will not allow me to present a full theological argument. However, I will do better by presenting Christ in you, the hope of glory; the mystery which has been hid for ages.

Scripture had prophesied the coming of Jesus. This coming was through the womb of Mary. It’s called incarnation. It means God came in flesh or human form in the person of Jesus. The conception of Jesus in Mary’s womb was by the Holy Spirit and not human means. Jesus came to deal with sin. Matthew 1:21 records: “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins.” You know that before this, people had farms, ran businesses, vaults of gold and silver, houses and they also got married. Since the fall of mankind, humanity was separated from God through sin. Jesus came to solve this by carrying the sin of mankind and die as a sacrifice. He came to save us from sin. Jesus, the Saviour, is our salvation.

To enjoy salvation, you have to believe in the humanity of Christ and the deity of Jesus. Christ Jesus is fully God and fully man. 1 John 4:3 warns: “And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.” At the time John wrote this, the spirit of antichrist was already in the world, even as it is today. Jesus came in the flesh, suffered, died and rose, and is seated on the right hand of God. To be saved, you have to accept this truth. Romans 10:9 points: “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” Jesus Christ tested death and triumphed. He’s alive.

The Christ in you as a believer is not at the material stage of incarnation. Jesus Himself says in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” In this manner, that is, incarnation, He’s the only begotten of God. The one we received as our Saviour is first begotten. Revelation 1:5 clarifies: “And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood,” The incarnate one died as man and rose again to give effect to us.

He’s the first to bring forth many. Romans 8:29 stresses: “For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren.” We’re family with Jesus as the prototype. Jesus speaking in John 20:17c confirms: “I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.”

Christian victory goes beyond knowing Jesus of Nazareth in the flesh. Apostle Paul stresses in 2 Corinthians 5:16, “Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more.” Christ is now living in you and human sense knowledge cannot appreciate this. Revelation is needed to decode Christian reality. Peter got the revelation when Jesus checked with the disciples their knowledge of Him. Matthew 16:16-17 reads: [16] And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God. [17] And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Bar-jona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven.” We have to have the knowledge of Christ beyond human perception. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

.Feedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI. Telephone +263 712 332 632

Like this: Like Loading...