Nokutenda Chiyangwa Herald Reporter

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge was today acquitted of abuse of office charges after the evidence that was provided by the State was deemed to be insufficient.

He was being accused of allegedly influencing the award of the Gwanda Solar Power Project to businessman and Intratrek owner, Wicknell Chivayo.

Undenge was found not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Ms Barbra Chimbodza.

