MATTER OF FACT: PSC clears the air

The Public Service Commission general manager (human resources) Mrs Evelyn Chigaba, who was last week reported to have been suspended on allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement, is not suspended from her duties, The Herald has learnt.

Latest information says Government only suspended the Public Service Commission paymaster at the Salary Services Bureau, Brighton Chiuzingo, on allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement as earlier reported.

There were reports that the two were also being accused of involvement in corrupt activities, among other shady deals but the Herald has it on good authority that Mrs Chigaba is still doing her duties at the commission.

Chiuzingo was the only one given a suspension letter last Thursday.

