JUST IN: ED meets Zim Diplomats

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has urged the country’s diplomats to promote trade between Zimbabwe and the countries they are stationed in as part of Government’s new diplomatic thrust.

The President said this after holding a closed door meeting with local diplomats at his Munhumutapa Offices.

He added that the Second Republic was focused on servant leadership.

“They have to realize that there is a Second Republic and the new dispensation and that this new dispensation is a servant leadership that should also translate to themselves,” he said.

“They should understand that the will of the people is what is in their hearts always. Secondly, we have changed the title of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, which means all our missions must address the question of trade.

“Their priority is to promote trade with the capitals where they are accredited with Zimbabwe. The third point was to brief them about the transitional programme which we have in the country sector by sector as to how we intend to mordenise and industrialise our economy. So I walked them through the processes and provisions towards 2030,” he said.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...