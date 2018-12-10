MDC-T VP, Gutu Says No To GNU, ZANU PF Won And Should Rule

Obert Gutu

Deputy president of the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T, Obert Gutu says the essence of democracy is to let the party that won the elections govern the country. Gutu says that ZANU PF won the 2018 elections and should, therefore, be allowed to rule. He dismissed calls for a Government of National Unity (GNU). Writing on micro-blogging site Twitter, Gutu said

On the GNU, our position is very clear and unequivocal. Let the party that won the elections govern. After all, that’s the very essence of democracy, isn’t?

There have been calls from several quarters recently that the main political parties should engage in dialogue to end the economic crisis bedevilling the country. The MDC Alliance has gone as far as calling for the formation of a Transitional Authority.

Like this: Like Loading...