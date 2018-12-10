Disaster strikes in Karoi town

KAROI — Several people were left homeless after a storm hit Karoi town on Saturday night.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Among the worst affected were single mothers and widows in Chikangwe high-density suburb.

Some asbestos sheets were blown away by the strong winds, amid heavy downpours, leaving people exposed and property destroyed.

Sarudzai Mudimu, a single mother from ward 3, had six asbestos thrown off her two-roomed house and had to seek accommodation from neighbours.

“We have lost all asbestos covering the bedroom and dinning. The windy rains affected us,” she said while battling to control her tears.

Another elderly widow Retina Mudenga, also said she has nowhere to go to after her two-roomed house was ravaged by the storm.

“I have lost all the asbestos, and I do not know where to start,” she said.

A block at Chikangwe Hospital, which serves as the maternity wing and has been in limbo since 2015 after a non-governmental organisation, Zim-Health, based in Switzerland, offered support though equipment to help several pregnant mothers, was also affected.

Several asbestos sheets were blown away and stationery was socked by the rains, exposing expectant mothers.

Hurungwe district administrator Peacemaker Muzenda, who is the district civic protection unit chairperson, confirmed the incident.

‘I can confirm what has happened in Karoi. Currently, we do not have statistics of the affected households and we cannot give evaluation of how much damage has been done. We are planning to have those affected accommodated at schools that are secure while we work on modalities,’ she said.

Muzenda added that two schools had also been affected; Chikangwe High School girls’ hostel and Chiedza Tafara Primary School. Even churches were not spared by the rains that also uprooted power poles, plunging the town into darkness.

