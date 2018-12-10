ED promotes 56 senior cops

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend promoted three Senior Assistant Commissioners to the rank of Deputy Commissioner-General following the retirement of some senior officers last month.

by XOLISANI NCUBE

Those to join Stephen Mutamba as Deputy Commissioner-General are chief staff officer (planning and development), Senior Assistant Commissioner Elliot Mind Ngirandi, officer commanding Bulawayo province Learn Ncube and Lorraine Chipato, who was promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner to Senior Assistant Commissioner in August this year.

Last month, three senior officers, Levi Sibanda, Innocent Matibiri and Josephine Shambare, all who served as deputies to former Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, were retired. With the new appointments, now Mnangagwa has a new team at the helm of the police force.

In a statement issued by police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday, the promotions were effective Friday and are in line with the government’s vision to re-align the police force.

Mnangagwa also promoted four Assistant Commissioners to the ranks of Senior Assistant Commissioner. These are David Mahoya, Kudakwashe Mubemi, Chrispen Charumbira and Partson Nyabadza.

A total of 15 Chief Superintendents were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner, while 34 superintendents were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent.

Since the departure of former President Robert Mugabe in November last year, the police force and the Central Intelligence Organisation have retired senior officers and brought in new faces.

