Munodawafa searches for talent among disabled artistes

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Popular gospel musician Munyaradzi Munodawafa is scouting for disabled artistes. This is a move to make sure the disabled are empowered to take care of themselves. Speaking on the sidelines of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities recently held at Isheanesu Multi-Purpose Centre in Glen View, Munodawafa said he will scout for talent though his newly found organisation.

“Zodzo Embassy of Persons with Disabilities (ZEPD) aims at promoting talent among the disabled. “We want to make sure the disabled are empowered so that they will be self-reliant. “We do not want them to live off begging,” he said.

Munodawafa told his audience he had state-of-the-art studios willing to record them for free. “We are partnering with top local studios to record people living with disabilities,” he said. Meanwhile, ZEPD took time to spread smiles at Isheanesu, a centre for people living with disabilities.

They fed and had musicians including Mai Maimano and blind street artiste Noah Gonora perform for the children. Munodawafa also performed at the event sharing his amazing keyboard skills.

He strummed the keyboard with different body parts including his elbow, forehead and backside. Munodawafa is a musician who rose to fame as a kid in the 90s. Then blind, the musician stole hearts with the song “Shandisa Chipo Chako”.

He was later operated on and regained his sight. His passion for the disabled saw him founding ZEPD early this year.

