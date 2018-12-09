Anglican Bishop Gandiya retires

Anglican Archbishop Gandiya retires

The Anglican Church in Zimbabwe this sunday bid farewell to the Bishop of the Diocese of Harare, Dr Chad Gandiya after serving the church for 29 years, nine of which he served as a bishop.

In his valedictory message, Bishop Gandiya said part of his legacy is encouraging clergymen under his leadership to empower themselves through education.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the government respects the role of ecumenical leaders because they are crucial in propagating the message of tolerance, peace, love and unity in the nation.

Zimbabwe Council of Churches General Secretary, Dr Kenneth Mtata commended Bishop Gandiya for the efforts he put in empowering the church and the nation.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Worcester, John Inge extended an invitation to Bishop Gandiya to become his deputy in the United Kingdom.

