Tamy goes back to school

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

VOCALIST Tamy Moyo – who has had a superb 2018, touring Europe twice and sharing the stage with some of the biggest acts in Africa on the local front – has decided to end the year by inspiring scholars.

The 20-year-old, who in the past two years has became a real sensation after her debut album, “The 18th Roller Coaster” sent tremors across the music sector, recently visited schools in Harare to encourage pupils to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.

“In the spirit of giving back to the community, I have decided to embark on a schools tour to share my story with other young people. My hope and wish is to inspire children of my age to be determined to achieve whatever it is they put their minds to. Furthermore, to encourage them to find balance living life, doing school and following their dreams,” said Tamy.

Tamy will pay school fees for some gifted, but financially challenged, pupils.

“I believe in giving back what God has blessed me with. It’s been a fruitful year for my team and I thought it would be nice to share this joy through this schools tour.

“At the end of the day this tour is all about sending a message of positive thinking to the students who are living in an environment that has a lot of negativity. I believe a positive environment allows one to bring out the best in them.”

Meanwhile, Tamy expressed her joy with being selected to participate in the 2019 edition of Coke Studio.

“Coke Studio has hosted top continental and global acts. So getting to go there as a young female Zimbabwean act is a major milestone for me.”

