President makes senior appointments

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday appointed veteran diplomat Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti to the position of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Ambassador Kitikiti will be in charge of Policy Analysis, Development Planning and Coordination.

The President also appointed Africom chairperson Mr Jacob Charles Wekwete as the head of the e-Government Unit.

In a Press statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the President made the appointments, in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013.

“Ambassador Kitikiti is an economist with a wealth of experience in macro-economic analysis, policy development and implementation management. He has served in Government in Trade, Mining, Energy and Foreign Affairs. He has also worked and represented Zimbabwe at multilateral institutions including UNCTAD, Southern African Development Community (SADC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and UNDP,” reads the statement.

“Ambassador Kitikiti brings vast private sector experience, national visions and national economic development plans. The Office of President and Cabinet welcomes Ambassador Kitikiti into his fold from his latest assignment in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

Dr Sibanda said President Mnangagwa has also approved the appointment of Mr Wekwete as head of the e-Government Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Mr Wekwete brings a wealth of training, technical competence and practical experience in Information Communication Technology. He holds qualifications in ICT and Business Administration and has served in the ministries of Defence and the Office of President and Cabinet, as well as in various private sector institutions.

“Mr Wekwete has been instrumental in the development and rolling out of the national e-Government Agenda and the establishment of the Special Economic Zones in Zimbabwe.

“Over the years, he participated in several international committees on ICTs including the International Communications Union,” said Dr Sibanda.

“He leaves his current post of chairman of Africom (Pvt) Ltd to lead the development of a comprehensive e-Governance programme spanning a wide range of public sector institutions in Zimbabwe. The Office of the President and Cabinet welcomes Mr Wekwete and wishes him well in discharging his national responsibility.

