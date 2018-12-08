Highlanders close in on Masuku

HIGHLANDERS may soon be making another addition to their squad as they are closing in on former midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, who trained with the club towards end of the season following his brief stint in Zambia.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Coach Madinda Ndlovu has indicated his interest in the midfielder’s services, while club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday said they were working on Masuku’s file.

“It’s work in progress. The file is loading, it’s now on 70% and you never know what might happen when it gets to 90%,” Dube said.

Highlanders have already signed former striker Prince Dube, who had an unfruitful stay at South Africa’s SuperSport United and on Bukhosi Sibanda, who also played in South Africa’s First National Division side Ubuntu FC from local outfit Bantu Rovers.

During the season, the Bulawayo giants grabbed Tafadzwa Sibanda from Zifa Central Region Division One champions TelOne and former How Mine’s Tinashe Makanda, who had also returned from South Africa’s Stellenbosch.

Highlanders are yet to tie down vice-captain Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse.

Former Warriors midfielder Masuku joined FC Platinum in 2015. He had been on loan at Highlanders from Bantu Rovers.

At the beginning of the year, he left FC Platinum for Zambia’s Buildcon, but left the side on mutual consent in August together with Devon Chafa and Partson Jaure due to lack of game time.

Masuku returned to Highlanders where he has impressed Ndlovu.

Like this: Like Loading...