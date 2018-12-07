War collaborators endorse ED for 2023

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators’ Association (Ziliwaco) has endorsed President Mnangagwa as the Zanu-PF Presidential candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections showing confidence in his leadership and policies.

The association affirmed its appreciation of the work being done by President Mnangagwa towards war collaborators’ welfare and castigated MDC Alliance Members of Parliament for disrespecting the Head of State in Parliament.

This come after the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association also rallied behind President Mnangagwa’s candidature in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Ziliwaco secretary for information Cde Felex Machando, who was flanked by the organisation’s national executive, yesterday said Ziliwaco was also in full support of the statement by leader of the House of Assembly Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, who criticised the unethical behaviour by opposition MPs who refused to recognise the Head of State and Government while enjoying perks from the same Government.

“Ziliwaco national leadership would like to express its gratitude towards the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, for his care and concern towards the war collaborators. The effort he has shown so far towards solving issues pertaining to war collaborators is highly appreciated,” he said.

“General elections are over and people should now focus on economic and development issues as called for by the President. Ziliwaco is also greatly concerned by the behaviour of some of the MPs in Parliament. This circus should stop forthwith as it waste time and is costly for the general population.”

Ziliwaco, he said, recommends the withdrawal of salaries and sitting allowances for such MPs. “If this continues we will not have any other option besides storming Parliament to take out the political culprits.”

Ziliwaco also suggested that those advocating for sanctions which cause suffering of innocent Zimbabweans be charged with high treason as they are enemies of the people of Zimbabwe who “bear the ultimate cost”.

“Ziliwaco says no to a Government of National Unity arrangement as this will undermine the democratic principles of holding elections,” he said.

“Ziliwaco, as one of the organisations who participated in the armed liberation struggle, is fully aware that there are other African member countries who liberated themselves from colonial rule/bondage. Therefore, Ziliwaco is questioning the legitimacy and relevance of opposition political parties in African countries.”

Backing the President recently, ZNLWVA secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda said war veterans being the bedrock and foundation of the State of Zimbabwe could not be seen doing the inconceivable and pitting themselves against President Mnangagwa, their patron.

