Take charge of your destiny

“YOU are completely responsible for everything you are today, for everything you think, say and do, and for everything you become from this moment forward. Refuse to make excuses or blame others. Instead, make progress toward your goals every day.” (Cynthia Hakutangwi)

Those are incisive words from Hakutangwi, in her book The Whole You.

The year is swiftly coming to an end, and it’s the time to take stock of what we have achieved. We have to think of 2019. Nothing will change if we don’t change our mindset.

Most of the success or failures are self-made. Most people don’t agree to that, but the successful will tell you that it is true. Success is all in the mind. Decide to design your own life and start acting on that now!

Did you know that the greatest step you can take today is not as big as most people think? One writer once said; you become great by doing small things in a great way.

The law of compounded effort will tell you that you are a sum total of your small, daily actions. If that is true with failure; it is also true with success. Right away, at the click of your finger, your life can change as long as you want it to.

Basically, there are two groups of people:

Number one: Those with an external locus.

These think their life is controlled by external factors. They think what they do is controlled by other people. These have greater stress, since they think they are helpless.

These are the people that blame their bosses for their current earnings. They think someone or something out there is sabotaging their success.

Number two: Those with an internal locus

These feel they are the architects of their own destinies. They have control of their life, destiny and results. They feel they are behind the wheels of their own life.

These have less stress since they reach their internal self for solutions.

The best life to spend is on number two. You can shift from blaming external forces into focusing on your personal potential. To get started, I want you to have a notebook and answer the following questions: What are you going to do differently? (this will change your results); What is your standard for life? (this will change your focus/challenge your limiting beliefs); What is your daily growth programme? (this will affect your daily mental/ emotional growth); What is your one-year plan? (this will determine your short term plans); What is your five-year plan? (this will determine your mid-term plan) and what is your ten-year plan? (this will shape your long-term plan).

These simple steps will help you with what you focus on, what you spend your energy and resources on, who you associate with and to identify mentors or coaches who will help you attain your dream.

Earl Nightingale, in his book Lead the Field, wrote: “Success or failure as a human being is not a matter of luck, or circumstances, or fate, or the breaks, or who you know or any other tiresome, old myths and clichés by which the ignorant tend to excuse themselves. It’s a matter of following a commonsense paradigm of rules- guidelines anyone can follow.”

Parting Point: Hunger keeps you wanting more. Do not ever sit on your laurels.

Success is not a destination to reach, but a journey to enjoy. It is that inexplicable great feeling of satisfaction that makes you feel you have added value to this planet. It is that feeling you have when you see a smile from an orphan because you fed them.

It is that difference you bring just when someone wanted to make their last step into a gorge for suicide. It is that soothing word which makes one reconsider that their marriage can work again.

Success is when you spend a sleepless night, not because there is a problem, but because your passion and potential is hissing in your innermost deep: it’s too early to sleep, keep going.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.

Like this: Like Loading...