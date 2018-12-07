Ignite yourself, turn defeat into delight!

“Laugh with me, but never at me; cry with me, but never because of me, to love life, to love yourself, to love being loved. Such a relationship is based upon freedom and can never grow in a jealous heart.” (Leo Buscaglia).

By Steve Nyambe

People may have a rich vocabulary to describe your current state of affairs. They may be highly equipped to narrate it in a manner that no one could doubt their impoverished narrative.

Thus, this may make many believe you can’t rise and shine once more. They may think you are gone and buried. Anywhere, that’s how people are wired. Their mental faculties are always tightly coined in negativity. However that’s not what you are.

They may look at you with suspicion. Some may think you are defeated, disempowered and disappointed, while others may think you look devastated, distracted and demoralised. Is that really so? Is this really a true reflection of who you are?

Well, that’s their illusion, but I have a different package for you, a different story and a unique analogue. It is just good news for that matter; the news that can turn the tables around in your favour.

This is turning in a manner that would give you a huge advantage, an expected end, one in which defeat will have been turned into delight.

Albert Einstein once said: “Out of cluster, find simplicity. From discord, find harmony. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” When difficulties come your way, don’t forget that there is something great stacked at the epicentre of that difficulty.

David, the warrior

This makes me think of a story of young David. Samuel was asked: for how long will you mourn Saul, seeing that I have rejected him? The Lord wasn’t happy with Saul, so a door had been opened for David.

To solve this puzzle, Samuel was asked to go to Jesse’s house for the Lord had chosen himself a king there.

When Samuel got there, he had his own perceptions about who a king looked like. He had his own understanding.

Remember, man’s ways of looking at things are not always the best. Samuel thought Jesse’s eldest son was supposed to be the one to be anointed. But the Lord rejected him. All the children passed by, still no one could meet the grade. They all fell by the way side, until Samuel asked if all the children were present. Then, they said yes, except for one, David. David was called. When he arrived, it was realised he was the one wanted – the chosen one.

The visit

From there, David went to see his brethren at the battle.

“Why comest down hither? and with whom has thou left those few sheep in the wilderness? I know thy pride, and the naughtiness of thy heart; for thou art come down that thou mightest see the battle,” queried Eliab, the eldest brother. When they saw him, they regarded him as a mischievous child,– a naughty one. (1 Samuel 17:28) But it wasn’t so.

There is something special about visionaries. They can’t be stopped by whatever situation.

Age could not hinder David. People’s negativities aren’t enough to deter him. Even his inexperience was far below to stop him.

He had gone to the battlefield, not as an ordinary chap, but as a geared fighter. However, Goliath his enemy did not see it that way.

“Am I a dog, thou comest to me with starves? And the Philistine cursed David by his gods. And the Philistine said to David, come to me, and I will give thy flesh unto fowls of air, and to the beast of the field.” (1 Samuel 17:43-44).

The deceiving CV

Goliath looked at his deceiving curriculum vitae and thought David would be a walkover. His eyes could not give him the true potential of his real self. Goliath overestimated his potential against an underrated David.

He thought he was a conqueror, yet he was the conquered.

David knew anything was possible. He knew there was nothing to fear; for all things we fear are not real at all.

Fear is an illusion that is there just to hold you down; just to keep you under the psychological bondage of slavery. Remember, nothing can stand in front of a willing heart. For where there is a will, there is a way.

For a determined heart will always conquer, no matter what is ahead because there is no mountain that’s too high to climb; no problem too big not to be solved. In short, nothing is impossible.

Don’t forget that when Goliath saw David, he saw a crawling baby. But when David looked at Goliath, he saw a defeated Philistine.

To David, Goliath was a finished story. It was a matter of time before he could be turned into a pile of rotten garbage. Indeed it happened that way. It can be done. Be blessed.

