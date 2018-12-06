SSB paymaster suspended

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Government has suspended the Public Service Commission paymaster at the Salary Services Bureau, Brighton Chiuzingo, and general manager human resources only identified as E. Chigaba, on allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement.

The two are also accused of involvement in corrupt activities, among other shady deals. Although the details were still sketchy by yesterday, The Herald understands that the two were recently given suspension letters.

Sources within the commission said the two were in the habit of transferring employees without the approval of the superiors.

“The permanent secretary recently wrote to the two to stop the transfers but they did not take heed of the warnings. They were also in the habit of asking for kickbacks from people who wanted employment in the SSB,” said one of the sources.

According to documents in possession of The Herald, Chiuzingo awarded himself a pay increase last month. In October his net salary was $1 595. 46 and last month it increased to $6 575.11, after ‘cooking up’ allowances.

He is also accused of misusing pool vehicles instead of his official one and allocating himself undeserved unquantitied of fuel.

In 2011, the Public Service Commission terminated the salaries of more than 4 000 employees after they failed to submit various requisite documents.

The then secretary to the PSC, Mrs Pretty Sunguro told a parliamentary portfolio committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, that the exercise was aimed at ensuring efficiency and compliance with regulations by all civil servants.

She also said the PSC had tightened controls to ensure that all those who receive salaries are indeed entitled to Government money.

This, she said, meant that all heads of ministries should confirm every month the names of staff members before a salary is paid.

