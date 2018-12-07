JUST IN: MET Department warns of heavy rains

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rains in excess of 60 millimetres in 48 hours across the country from Sunday to Monday.

Indications are that these rains may result in sharp downpours, damaging winds, lightning, hail and flash flooding. Uprooting of trees and damage to infrastructure cannot be ruled out with this type of rainfall intensity.

In a statement today, the MSD said widespread rains in excess of 60mm in 48 hours were forecast in most parts of the country, with south-eastern areas such as Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and southern areas of the Midlands receiving the first brunt of the heavy downpours by Sunday.

“This should spread further northwards to cover even the entire Midlands, all Mashonaland provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan by Monday.

“The Department, is alerting responsible authorities such as Department of Civil Protection, local authorities, the Police, rescue services including religious organisations power utilities, and the general public to be on the alert for the duration of this period,” said MSD in a statement.

People are advised where possible to stay indoors and off the road during these stormy events.

