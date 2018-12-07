JUST IN: Fraudster cop arrested

Fortunate Gora Mash West Correspondent

A Chinhoyi policeman who was employed as a finance assistant with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and has been on the run after he allegedly stole $90 000 has been arrested.

The money was to pay police details who participated in the Biometric Voter Registration programme sometime last year. However, Lameck Karombo, who was a sergeant in the ZRP, allegedly diverted the money into his personal account before fleeing.

He was later arrested and appeared in court at the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court today. Karombo is facing charges of theft as defined in Section 113 (1) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

More details to follow…

